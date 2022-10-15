Students, others hail Gbajabiamila’s intervention in suspension of ASUU strike

Some Nigerians including university students have taken to various social media platforms to eulogise the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for his role in ensuring the suspension of the eight months strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The public universities lecturers under the aegis of ASUU had on February 14, 2022 embarked on a four-week warning strike which was extended to eight months over the inability of the Federal Government to meet the body’s various demands.

Troubled by the ugly development, the leadership of the House of Representatives under the speaker, Femi Gbajabiala, intervened and held several meetings with concerned stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of ASUU, the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chris Ngige, among others.

The speaker’s efforts eventually yielded the desired result after the striking lecturers suspended the strike today, October 14, 2022.

His efforts, however, did not go without notice as many students and other Nigerians took to social media to pour encomium on the lawmaker.

A Twitter user @PhilipNyam wrote “Rep Gbajabiamila was outstanding in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution of the strike. Kudos to him and the leadership of the House of Representatives. I pray other stakeholders imbibe this spirit of patriotism in order to reposition our institutions.”

Another user @Samuel1900AD tweeted “Make we no lie, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila played a pivotal role in helping to resolve this ASUU vs FG saga…… AttendingMeetings upon Meetings between ASUU Reps and FG Reps….God bless you sir @femigbaja”

“Your intervention in the most prominent, matured, educated and humane approach is a testimony of your capacity, sagacity and dedication to serving your country. You are the HERO here. Congratulations to the Speaking speaker” @bassey8_nse tweeted.

Facebook users were also not left out, A user Adefiranye Babatunde wrote “Almighty God will continue to be with you and your colleague for your mediation on this issue of ASUU strike, thank you very much honourable Gbajabiamila”

Another Facebook user, Jibrin Imran said ” You have demonstrated the spirit of patriotism by making recommendations and follow up to ensure the strike is called off, notwithstanding you are still taking steps to ensure the strike doesn’t repeat again. Posterity will not forget you, sir. You are a great man. Thank you, ride on.

“Thank you, mr speaker. With people like you at the helm of affairs, things are sure going to get better in our great nation”. Mobolade Kolade wrote on Facebook.