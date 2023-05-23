Fakunle Unity High School, a secondary school in Osogbo, Osun State, abruptly ended academic activities on Tuesday when some students fainted from tear gas inhalation caused by men from Mopol 39 Base, which is located immediately across the street from the school.

According to a school source who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for harassment, students were already seated in their different courses when tear gas sprayed by riot police officers conducting morning exercises entered the building.

None of the instructors contacted wanted to comment on the situation, but a father who only wanted to be known as Gideon informed our reporter that he had been ordered to check the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo for his daughter, who was allegedly impacted by the tear gas.

When contacted for reaction, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, said the riot policemen were engaging in their usual morning drills and apologised to those that were affected.

She said, “I just spoke to the people at the Mopol base. They were just engaging in their morning drills, which involved the use of tear gas. We apologise for the inconvenience. There will be necessary adjustments in operation since the base is now close to where other people also operate their businesses.”

