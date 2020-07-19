Students group stages online protest, demands school reopening

A group known as Save Nigerian Students (SNS), has staged an online protest challenging that the Federal Government of Nigeria reopens all tertiary institutions nationwide.

The online protest held on twitter on Friday, 17th July, was joined by different students across the country with the hashtag #SaveNigerianStudents.

In a memo signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Fakhrudeen Auwal Taheer, the online protest is to mainly call the attention of the government on the important and urgent need of safely reopening of institutions of higher learning in the country as it’s been over 4 months since students have been away from school.

The statement further explained that reports are demanded from the Federal ministry of education as regards the fate of Nigerian students.

The statement added that schools can be safely opened now as confirmed by medical experts, that students are the least people likely to spread the COVID-19 virus due to their age range and strong immune system.

It reads; “This is to notify you all about an online protest slated to hold on Friday, 17th of July, 2020, the main aim of the protest is to call on the attention of the Nigerian government on the importance and the urgent need of safely reopening of Nigeria institutions of learning.

As you all know this is almost 4 months we have been at home.

In essence, we are going to collectively demand from the ministry regarding the fate of Nigerian students. I believe school is the safest place to open as it is confirmed by medical personnel that students are the least people to spread the virus due to their age range and hence strong immunity. If crowded places could be opened, then why will the schools still be closed?”

“Lastly is to call on ASUU on the need to arrange for a new way of settling their issues with the government which shouldn’t be through strike as we are the one affected, not the government”

In a personal interview with Fakhrudeen Auwal Taheer, the National Coordinator of Save Nigerian Students faulted the Federal Government for their nonchalant attitudes towards reopening schools as that may result in the elongation of academic years.

“Looking at the above situations and it’s also clear to all of us, that the federal government is intends to automatically prolong our studies by a year and there is almost no voice that stands on our side to defend our rights. That is why we decided to do it by ourselves, for ourselves and for our younger ones!”

Fakhrudeen, however, implored government and school authorities to put in place preventive pleasures and abiding by the principles and guidelines of NCDC as at the time of resumption.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE