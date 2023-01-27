Students from 10 Lagos higher institutions endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Student union leaders from no fewer than 10 different tertiary institutions in Lagos State, on Friday unanimously endorsed the candidature of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office and also the presidential flagbearer of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The student bodies of the tertiary institutions that gave the endorsement were from Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), among others.

The students, who converged in their hundreds at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium) and gave a carnival-like atmosphere endorsement for the governor, also conferred the title, ‘Five Star General Students Aluta,’ on him.

National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ishaq Giwa, who spoke at the event, described the governor as being super active in terms of governance, even as he thanked the Special Adviser to the Governor on tertiary institutions, Tokunbo Wahab, for supporting the students over the years.

Sanwo-Olu expressed delight over the endorsement, saying the gathering was about the future of the students to ensure their well-being for them.

“I want to thank you for all your leadership that has put this together. I want to thank you for coming to validate all that you have been doing in your various schools.

“We are just starting. The agenda for greater Lagos is rising in our education, in our tertiary institutions and our secondary schools and it will touch each and everyone,” he stated.

The governor recalled that during the last strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), none of the state institutions down tooled because his administration was taking care of the students and lecturers.

He also recalled that his government handed the biggest student arcade in the whole country to them and said additional buses were being over l at the event to ensure meaningful life for them.

“When there was a strike and the country was shut down, you didn’t lose one day. You were working and you were working very well. We have moved from one university to three universities.





“I handed the biggest students arcade in the whole country to you. Today, we are giving additional buses to you. We want your life to be meaningful. This endorsement, we are not going to take it for granted. We will support you and give you the enabling environment,” the governor said.

“What we are doing here today is about your future. It is about giving an opportunity to you, you have no any other country. It is for us to create an ambience so that your future will be better. That is why you want to support us.

“We want to compete with the world. LASU is the best in the country. The other two will also compete as the best in the world,” he added.

Popular Pop star artiste, Abolore Adegbola, who was one of the several artists that graced the occasion, said he was at the event not to play but to endorse Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu.

“I am not here to sing. Vote for APC, vote Asiwaju, vote Sanwo-Olu for you to have a better life. I’m a herbalist,” he said.

