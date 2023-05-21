Students in Lagos State on Sunday urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration to include Robotics Science into their school curriculum to develop further technology set skills of the younger population.

The students made the call after participating in the Robotics competition organised in the Ikorodu Division of the state as part of the inauguration activities for the second term of Governor Sanwo-Olu, coming up on May 29, 2023, expressing confidence that investment in this ecosystem would build the science and technology space of the state and Nigeria at large.

Speaking at the occasion, a representative of the CMS Girls Senior Grammar school, Ikorodu, Miss Joe Halimat, said that it became imperative for government to give priority to Robotics studies in schools as they do to Sports and Entertainment.

Halimat, whose school came second in the competition, explained that building a robot for traffic management had taught her perseverance and tolerance, which had changed her way of life.

At the end of the competition, Eva-Adelaja Girls Junior Secondary School, Bariga, came first with the cash prize of N100,000, while CMS Grammar School Girls Senior came 2nd with N50,000 compensation.

Igbokuta Community Senior Model College, which came third, received won N30,000 prize.

The Head of Department, Co-curriculum for Science and Technology, Education District 2, Mrs. Amaka Oto, in her remark, enjoined the students to brace up with technological advancement and acquire more knowledge in line with the THEMES agenda of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration.

About six schools from Education District 2 participated in the Robotics Science competition, which was held simultaneously in the six Education Districts of Lagos State, including Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Epe, and others.