Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, presented equipment and financial grants worth N50million to outstanding young entrepreneurs at the 2026 Kwara Students Entrepreneurship Expo as part of activities marking this year’s International Students Day celebration in the state.

“Beyond academic qualifications, we want our young people to become innovators, entrepreneurs and employers of labour. Today’s business presentations, equipment support and business expansion grants are practical expressions of our commitment to nurturing student entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance,” AbdulRazaq said at the 2026 International Students Day.

ALSO READ: Reps urge FG to construct bridge across Akwa Ibom river

The event was organised by the Office of Senior Special Assistant on Students Affairs and held at the Banquet Hall, Opposite Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin.

“For our administration, youth development is a strategic investment in Kwara’s future. With young people constituting a significant proportion of our population, we remain committed to providing them with quality education, relevant skills, and opportunities for economic advancement,” he said.

“This commitment is reflected in our sustained investment in state-owned tertiary institutions through infrastructure development, improved learning facilities, expanded academic programmes, and efforts to secure full accreditation for programmes across our institutions. Our colleges of education have equally witnessed improved staff welfare and infrastructural development.

Notably, Kwara State University recorded 100 per cent accreditation for the 25 programmes presented to the National Universities Commission in 2025.

The governor said his administration also prioritised affordable and sustainable tuition fees, expanded access to tertiary education, and increased bursary and scholarship support to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

“I commend the Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs for effectively coordinating participatory engagements with the student community and mobilising their support for the administration’s development initiatives. I also appreciate our students for their maturity and constructive approach to expressing and resolving grievances,” he said.

AbdulRazaq encouraged students to embrace innovation, acquire practical skills, and take advantage of available opportunities.

He noted that his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for their growth and success.

In his keynote address, Director, Technical and Entrepreneurship Centre, University of Ilorin, Professor Adewale Adeniyi, who spoke through Dr. Sa’adat Yusuf, urged the government to make support transparent, inclusive and evidence-led, as well as properly coordinate the programme to enable the beneficiaries to progress from basic skills to tools, incubation, finance and market access without being lost between agencies.

“I, therefore, invite the organisers to establish a simple post-Expo enterprise register, a mentor network and a six-month progress showcase. These are proposals for collaboration, not claims of programmes already established,” the keynote speaker suggested.

Among those in attendance were the Deputy Governorship candidate of APC, Mr. Seun Ogunniyi; Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Dr Lawal Olohungbebe; Commissioner for Social Development Dr Mariam Imam; Special Adviser on Special Duties Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah; General Manager of KWASSIP Dr AbdulWasiu Tejidini; Director-General Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) representative Mrs Harrirat Ogunlade; among others.

Olohungbebe appreciated student leaders and the entire student population for their cooperation, maturity and constructive approach to engagement with government.

“To our students, let me make a special appeal: you must see yourselves not merely as beneficiaries of government policies, but as active partners and stakeholders in the development of our state. Your voices matter, your ideas matter, and your contributions matter. However, with these rights come responsibilities. Be courageous in expressing your concerns, responsible in your conduct, united in purpose and committed to peaceful engagement. Reject violence, cultism, drug abuse and every conduct that undermines your future. Let excellence, innovation, leadership and positive impact become your defining,” he said.

Senior Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs, Comrade AbdulWasiu Onidugbe, disclosed that the selected committee deliberately adopted a needs-based approach, informed by an assessment of the actual needs, business activities and challenges of student entrepreneurs.

“One of the most remarkable aspects of this year’s programme is the philosophy behind the empowerment initiative. We are not simply distributing equipment or financial support based on what government assumes students need,” he said.

“50 students will be empowered today. 27 of them will be given grants, ranging from N200,000, N300,000, N350,000, N400,000 to N500,000. 23 other students will be going home with equipment.

“We have an equipment for palm kernel nuts and fibre separator for those who are into agribusiness. We have industrial sewing machines; baking equipment; phone repair tool equipment; standing hair dryer; LED lights; make-up chairs; mixer; refrigerators; oven; gas-powered iron, and a lot of more.”

Onidugbe noted that the empowerment programme was merit-based and guided by a transparent assessment process, saying the selection was not based on personal relationships, political connections or familiarity with anyone in government.

Some of the beneficiaries include: Hikmah Owolabi and Opeyemi Salaudeen, who both appreciated Gov AbdulRazaq for recognising potential in their businesses and supporting them to thrive.

Other beneficiaries like Maryam Kasim of Kwara State University, Malete, who is into agro-cassava processing, got ₦500,000; Adebayo Mukaila Folorunsho of Al-Hikmah University, who sells jersey wear, got ₦300,000; Owolabi Hikmot of University of Ilorin got N500,000 to support her perfume business; and Babatunde Miracle of University of Ilorin got a gas-powered and an electric oven to support her baking business.