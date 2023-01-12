Students’ association dissociates self from attack on Kwara governor

The National Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS) on Thursday said that the students’ association did not at any time pass vote of no confidence on any candidate or political party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, members of the executive of the students’ association, led by its vice president, Comrade Akeemat Biogera Issa, said that NAKSS is non-partisan.

Comrade Issa also said that the association had dissociated itself with a statement credited to its president, Abdullahi Abdulkadir Wokili, that the association had passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, describing it as false and self-serving.

“We wish to state that the Association is non-partisan and it is most unfortunate that the

supposed leader of the Union is attempting to drag the noble association into politics for

personal reasons, against the oath sworn by him to be fair and just in discharge of his duty as

the President.

“While we admit that there is always room for adjustment, especially in the educational sector,

we wish to state that the claim by the President that the present administration has done nothing with the students’ populace is unfounded.

“For emphasis sake, the following are some of the State government’s interventions for the benefit of students in recent times, for which the president himself had signed a series of appreciation letters directed to the Governor;

1) Scholarship was given to 179 students of Kwara Origin in law schools across the country to

the tune of N17.9m. All of which are our members.

2) Approval of N41million+ as general bursary for Kwara state indigenes in tertiary institutions within the country.

3)Release of 10 million Naira scholarship to Muhammed Giwa to study Master in Business

Administration at the prestigious University of Cambridge

4) Approval of 15 million Naira as scholarship grant to Mr Abdulrasheed Bolaji ljaodola to enable him study LLM Programme in Law, Science and Technology at Stanford University, UK.

5) Released of 70million Naira out of the approved 100 million Naira for the completion of female hostel at College of Nursing Oke-Ode.

6) Release of 100million for the completion of 1,000 seating capacity auditorium at the Kwara

state Polytechnic (this happen to be the school of the National President of NAKSS)

“It is very surprising that a President who commended the governor just 15 days ago and gave him a lot of accolades is now the one coming out to condemn. Alas, there is a political undertone behind the president’s disposition which the entire Nakssites need to be acquainted with.

“Surprisingly, The President was also seen this week giving an award of excellence to the

commissioner for Tertiary Education for his numerous achievements in the area of education.

“It is also on tape and on record just few days ago where the erstwhile NAKSS President were reeling out achievements of the present administration while paying homage to the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs at the parley with the Kwara state best students award nominees”.





