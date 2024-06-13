The management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced plans to publish the full list of institutions that have submitted their complete student data on June 24, 2024.

This data will be uploaded onto the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS) portal, as revealed by Nasir Ayitogo, Head of Media and Public Relations at NELFUND, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The forthcoming list will include both Federal and State-owned institutions, aimed at ensuring transparency and encouraging due access and participation in the scheme by undergraduate applicants and tertiary institutions.

Ayitogo commended many federal institutions for already completing the exercise in the first phase, while the process of uploading data for state-owned institutions is currently ongoing.

Part of the statement read: “In order for applicants to be able to access the fund, the individual’s details must feature in the institution’s submitted data set sent to the NELFUND SVS, where automatic applicant verification can then occur seamlessly.

“Failure to have this verification would invalidate the application process and disadvantage applicants.

“It is therefore critical that the information provided by the tertiary institutions is not only complete but also accurate.

“The correlation or matching of JAMB numbers, Matriculation numbers and Admission numbers as well as applicants’ full names and dates of birth, will support the evaluation process.

“Applicants are urged to enter their data into the portal accurately when applying and to ensure that their email addresses are entered without error.

“NELFUND has expressed its delight in the cooperation it has received from the tertiary institutions, at both state and federal level across the nation,” it stated.

