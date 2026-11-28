Students’ Union leaders in tertiary institutions have been admonished to see their roles as complimentary to that of management and never to behave like lords of the manor who see leadership as a one-man show while jettisoning collective responsibility.

A lawyer, Barrister Bayode Adaramola gave the charge while giving a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of a three-day Leadership Retreat organised by the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA for student leaders at the Premier Hotel Resort, Igbara-Oke, Ondo State on Thursday November 26,2026.

Delivering his lecture titled, ‘Collective Responsibility in Leadership for Unity, Stability and Impact’, Adaramola said “You and the management should be singing from the same hymn, with the vice chancellor as the choirmaster, while the student leaders lead, direct and guide the singing.”

With that analogy, he noted that “unity is not about everybody losing their voice, but about everybody singing in harmony for the good of the university, for stability and for impact.”

Adaramola, who is also the Spiritual Leader of God’s Grace Fellowship Church Akure, reminded the student leaders that their first responsibility is their education, which he stressed must come first before unionism.

He emphasized that student leaders came to the university first as students, and that it is their academic pursuit that gives meaning to their leadership.

A student leader, he noted, must therefore protect his or her studies, stay focused and disciplined, and ensure that leadership service does not destroy the very purpose for which they are in school.

He also spoke on agenda setting and the meaning of responsible activism.

He reminded the leaders that unionism is not a licence to criminality, and that freedom of expression carries responsibility.

A leader, he stressed, must know how to engage, how to raise issues, and how to disagree without breaking the law or destroying the peace that makes learning possible.

It is in this spirit that he revisited the three C’s of Aluta — Consultation, Consolidation and Confrontation — and advised student leaders to adopt a softer and more productive approach.

Recalling the retreat he held with the FUTASU set of 2023/2024, he urged the present leaders to embrace Mediation, Conciliation and Negotiation instead, as a way to resolve issues, build understanding and achieve lasting results.

He further charged the leaders on the responsible use of the digital space, enjoining them to always verify facts before publishing, to criticize policies fairly and constructively, and to avoid cyber-stalking, threats and cyber-bullying.

Adaramola also reminded the student leaders to understand and comply with applicable Nigerian laws in all their engagements online and offline, because, according to him, leadership in the digital age demands truth, restraint and respect for others.

The vice chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, in her remarks on the theme of the retreat, ‘Strengthening Student Union Governance, Advancing Peace and Mutual Respect’, emphasized the art of managing differences, particularly the differences that may arise between the university management and the student body.

Professor Oladiji stressed that peace is the foundation for good planning and good leadership. When there is peace, she said, there is opportunity to plan better, think deeper, and to be able to spend wisely – thereby engendering more value for efforts made.

According to her, when issues are pushed under pressure, decisions are likely to come at a very high cost and may not give the best result. Patient negotiation and planning, she stressed, help the university to get the best at a reasonable cost.

She assured the student leaders that the management is willing to listen, and expressed happiness that the leaders are engaging openly.

Speaking at the event, The Dean of Student Affairs FUTA, Professor David Oke, charged the student leaders on how to carry out their activities throughout their tenure in office.

He urged them to take full advantage of the retreat, noting that the training is designed to equip them with what they need to know as student union leaders and how to apply it in their day-to-day leadership.

The retreat set a clear tone for the FUTASU leaders led by Comrade Ransome Akomolafe to put education first, lead with responsibility, manage differences with peace, and work in harmony with the university management for unity, stability and impact.