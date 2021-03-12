Student gives details of how bandits kidnapped her colleagues in hostel around midnight in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted an unspecified number of students at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna State.

A female student who gave her name as Abiha Abubakar told Tribune Online on Frday that the gunmen stormed the premises of the school around midnight when they were fast asleep.

“They were shooting in air for 30 minutes before they came to the female hostel to ask everyone out,” she said.

According to her, she was among the few female students that jumped the fence to Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA)for safety, while others were abducted.

She also said the gumen abducted few male students but most of them were able to escape by jumping the fence to Rigasa and Mando.

The police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident but added that security personnel had been deployed to the school.

He said investigations are still on going and that the command would come out with a statement soon.