 Student ‘bites off armed robber’s penis during forced sex act"

A student bit off an armed robber’s penis after he allegedly broke into her room and forced her to perform oral sex, according to reports.

Emmanuel Ankron, 23, has been accused of raping the 24-year-old woman after he turned up at a hospital covered in blood in Ghana.

The woman told police she woke to find a man breaking into her room while holding a sword in Obuasi at 2.30 am on Saturday.

She says he drugged and raped her and then stole her TV, mobile phone and cash reports the BBC.

He went to leave with the stolen items – but then returned and attempted to rape her a second time, it is alleged.

It was then that she bit hard on his penis, reportedly severing it from his body.

The organ was retrieved by police and sent to the hospital for possible reattachment, according to reports.

Ankron was arrested after turning up at the same hospital where his alleged victim was being treated for her injuries.

She is said to have recognised him at the clinic and told police.

Pictures show the suspect lying on a hospital bed with his penis wrapped in a bandage

The woman told local ADOM TV after she was released from hospital: “Around 2.30 am, I was sleeping and I heard someone hitting my window and the person finally broke into the room – I saw him holding a cutlass.

“So when I woke up and asked him what he was coming here to do, he responded that he was coming to steal.

“Before I knew, he reached for my panties and (raped) me.

“He took my phone and money. So I pleaded with him to take the things, but he shouldn’t kill me.

“And he said before he leaves, he must have another round again.”

She said she bit him as hard as she could, and he reacted by biting her on the back before running away.

A police statement reported by local media says: “The suspect, with blood oozing from the wound, ran away leaving the TV set and her mobile phone behind.”

