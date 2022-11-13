Student arrested for allegedly killing sex worker, duping father in fake kidnap saga

A 22-year-old student of Delta State University who allegedly murdered a lady suspected to be a commercial sex worker in a hotel room before setting it on fire in Asaba has been arrested.

The suspect, Emmanuel Ujedibe, police said, had earlier masterminded his own kidnap and extorted the sum N4,000,000 from his father.

Paraded along with other criminals weekend in Asaba, the suspect said he feigned the kidnap in order to raise money to enable him to travel abroad to seek greener pastures.

He claimed that the lady, one Peace, stole his iPhone 11 pro max and that’s why he killed her.

Meanwhile, a man who hacked the wife, 42-year-old Oghogho Olori to death in Ozoro, Isoko north council area of the state has been arrested.

The corpse of the mother of four was discovered inside their house following an offensive odour emitting from the apartment.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Following a complaint by the younger sister of the woman, detectives broke into the apartment and discovered that the victim has been murdered and the husband was nowhere to be found.





The Command embarked on the manhunt for the husband who was suspected to have committed the offense.

According to the police, the husband of the victim reported himself at the Police station and confessed to the crime, stating that he murdered her over a disagreement.

Speaking to reporters while being paraded, the suspect explained that there was an argument between him and his wife over the sum of N300,000 which she gave to him to boost his business.

“That day, she held me, say I should give her the money. As we dey argue, I pushed her and she fell. She hit her head on the protector and I didn’t know it was serious like that. I left her there and traveled,” he said.