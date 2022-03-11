Structural integrity: Ikpeazu seals market blocks

Following some structural defects and safety concerns observed by inspectors at major markets in the state, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate sealing of two blocks at the Cemetery market in Aba, Abia State.

Governor Ikpeazu had therefore directed the setting up of a committee to review the structural integrity of buildings located in major markets in the state and expressed his shock that traders were risking their lives doing business in the partially collapsed building.

The governor later instructed the state Ministry for Trade and Investment to ensure that the contractor who erected the Cemetery market structure be brought to justice.

Addressing the traders Thursday after visiting the market, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu assured that Ikpeazu prioritizes their welfare as Trade and Commerce is one of the pillars of his administration.

“Our Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, prioritizes safety and well-being of traders and citizens over and above every other consideration. His directive to seal those blocks was borne out of the love and care he has for the welfare of our traders and Abians in general”, Okiyi said.

Okiyi further revealed that the Governor has also directed the immediate removal of street traders along the newly reconstructed Ngwa Road and assured that the ministry’s task force team and security agents will soon swing into action to ensure total compliance with the directive of the Governor in that regard.

He also announced that from next week the team will ensure that traders who left their shops in the market to occupy streets along different roads in Aba will be returned to their proper places of doing business.