By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The newly appointed Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier – General YD Ahmed, has expressed hope that the Corps members across the country will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of the country..

The DG said this while addressing Corps members posted to Yobe State during the closing ceremony of the camping which was held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Dazigau and presided over by the State Coordinator, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima on Tuesday.

The DG who was represented by the Yobe State Coordinator of NYSC, Hajiya Hafsat Yerima, told the Corps members to sustain the spirit in the next phase of their life.

“My dear compatriots, as you begin the next phase of the Service, I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience, which you imbibed during the Orientation Course.”

“I am pleased to address you as the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course closes today. I would like to start by thanking the Almighty God for a successful programme. I also wish to commend you for participating actively in the camp activities and your exhibition of high level of discipline.”

According to him, “Your letters of posting to Places of Primary Assignment will be released to you after this ceremony. In this regard, I would like to remind you of the oath of allegiance you took in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith.”

He also enjoined them “to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations. In keeping with the objectives of the Scheme, you are expected to integrate into your host communities while also appreciating and respecting their cultures. You must desist from meddling in their local politics.”

He added, “Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development Service Projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the host communities.”

The DG expressed delight over impressive reports received on the corps members’ participation in the entrepreneurial trainings conducted in Camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He encouraged them to build on the skills acquired by availing themselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering them for self-reliance.





He assured that, “On our part, we will continue to liaise with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you actualize your business dreams. I assure you that Management will continue to explore avenues for optimizing the impact of the programme.”

“My dear Corps Members, as you proceed to your Places of Primary Assignment, I urge you to be security conscious at all times, as security is every one’s business. You should avoid acts that can endanger your lives such as staying out late, attending night parties, visitation of dangerous places, and acceptance of car ride and gifts from strangers,”The DG said.

