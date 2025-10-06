Strip president’s powers to appoint INEC officials, IPAC urges NASS

National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Mr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle on Monday, urged the 10th Assembly to strip the Executive arm of government of the powers to appoint INEC officials as part of ongoing electoral reforms.

Rather, he called for the establishment of an Independent Appointment Committee (IAC) comprising representatives from political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs), the National Judicial Council, and the National Assembly to appoint INEC officials, thereby strengthening the Commission’s independence.

Mr. Dantalle who gave the charge in Abuja during he consultative session with National Chairmen, National Secretaries, and National Women Leaders of Nigeria’s Registered Political Parties, organized by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review chaired by Hon. Benjamin Kalu, applauded the 10th National Assembly for driving what he described as a “patriotic and visionary review process” aimed at restoring faith in the electoral system.

The IPAC Chairman, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Dipo Olayokun advocated for the “removal of the power to appoint the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Commission Secretary and National Commissioners from the Executive to promote the independence of the INEC officials.

“Setting up of an Independent Appointment Committee (IAC) composed of representatives from all registered Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations, the National Judicial Council and a Committee of the National Assembly to be appointed by both the majority and minority arms of the Senate and House of Representatives, thereby ensuring that all parties have representatives in the Independent Appointment Committee.”

He also called for the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and empowering INEC to conduct all 774 local government elections to ensure credible grassroots polls. INEC officials must be empowered to conduct these elections without bias.

While calling for the restoration of public funding for political parties with mechanisms for transparent financial records, the IPAC National Chairman expressed support for the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to “try electoral offenders. This will help to curb electoral off, including vote buying and selling, violence, ballot snatching, and falsification of results.”

In the bid to reduce the electoral expenses, he explained that “replacing vacant legislative seats caused by defection or death through the original political party rather than expensive by-elections.”

Mr. Dantalle further expressed support for special legislative seats for women, emphasizing that gender inclusion in decision-making is central to democratic justice and stability.

In his keynote address, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio represented by Senator Tahir Mongonu called on political leaders to see the Constitution as a living document that must evolve with the nation’s changing realities.

“We are here because we share one belief that our Constitution must live, breathe, and grow with the times. This engagement with political parties is not routine it is historic. It says to the world that America’s democracy is alive and still learning, still listening, leading.”

He described the issues under review from judicial reform to women’s inclusion and local government autonomy as “the heartbeats of the Republic,” stressing that democracy must not only endure but deliver. The role of INEC officials in this delivery is crucial.

He however warned that electoral credibility and justice remain the twin pillars of a functioning democracy, adding that: “an election is not a ceremony; it is the soul of democracy. When elections fail, trust dies. When justice delays, faith decays.”

He called for a strengthened Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a judiciary insulated from corruption and political pressure, noting that countries like India and South Africa have successfully reformed their Institutions to uphold electoral integrity and judicial independence.

Turning to grassroots governance, Senator Akpabio argued that “true federalism begins at the village level”, urging the devolution of power and resources to the local governments to make democracy tangible to citizens.

On gender representation, he made a passionate plea for Nigeria to move beyond rhetoric to policy-backed inclusion, noting global examples where women’s leadership has transformed nations.

Senator Akpabio also threw his weight behind calls for state policing, describing it as a pragmatic response to Nigeria’s security realities.

“The call for state policing is not rebellion; it is realism. But in seeking safety, we must not sacrifice freedom. The hand that guards must not gag,” he stated.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, said the engagement marked the most inclusive and consultative amendment process in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Reflecting on 26 years of democratic rule since the 1999 Constitution, Kalu said the time had come to ask whether the nation’s governance framework still reflected the aspirations of its people.

“This is a moment of reckoning,” he said “We must ask whether our Constitution is still fit for purpose whether it serves the Nigeria we are today or remains tied to the Nigeria of a bygone era.”

Hon. Kalu said while democracy has deepened through multiple elections and peaceful transfers of power, too many Nigerians still feel excluded, especially women and local communities. INEC officials have a role in ensuring this inclusivity.

“Political parties are not just participants in our democracy; they are its backbone,” Kalu said. “If these amendments must endure, they must reflect a broad consensus that transcends party lines.”

He outlined the Committee’s priorities to include guaranteed legislative seats for women, financial autonomy for local governments, and streamlined electoral litigation to ensure that elections reflect the people’s will. The competence of INEC officials is integral to these priorities.

“Goodwill alone is not enough to sustain democracy. We need strong institutions, clear rules, and a Constitution that actively enables democracy.”