Striking AAU lecturers take Edo Government to court over ban of ASUU

The Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Edo State branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has taken Edo State Government to the National Industrial Court, Benin over its the recent proscription of union activities at the state-owned institution.

Angered by the recent protest to Government House, Benin by students of AAU over the continued strike by members of the ASUU, the state government had on June 8 suspended all union activities in all state-owned institutions of higher learning throughout the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie who announced the ban listed the affected unions as ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

In suit No. NICE/BEN/40/2022 by counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Kingsley

Obamogie, the union is seeking a declaration that the order or directive of the defendants for the suspension of trade union activities at AAU is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and the same is ultra vires the power of the defendants.

Besides, the plaintiffs, in their originating summons which include the chairman of the local chapter, Dr Cyril Onogbosele and the secretary, Dr Williams Odion also want a declaration from the court that the defendants have no power whatsoever to interfere or intermeddle with the claimants to exercise of their rights as a member of a registered trade union, ASUU to engage in trade union at the school.

The lecturers who are part of a national-wide ongoing strike since February want an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants or their servants, employees and/or agents from interfering or intermeddling in the claimants’ exercise of their fundamental rights to engage in trade union activities at the state-owned tertiary institution.

Also, Onogbosele and Odion are demanding for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their servants and/or privies from taking any form of disciplinary action against claimants on account of their trade union activities at AAU.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

