Strikes, policies summersault, outdated curricula killing nation’s education sector ― Landmark varsity VC

Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Kwara State, Professor Aremu Charity has bemoaned that prolonged strikes, holidays, policies summersault, outdated curricula are among the factors killing the nation’s education sector.

She added that the nation’s education sector is also bedevilled by a lack of quality teachers, inadequate budgetary funding, and a lack of infusion of ICT in teaching and learning among others.

Aremu stated these as a guest speaker at the 6th Annual Lecture of the Abadina College Students’ Association (ACOSA) themed: “Achieving Qualitative Education at the Secondary Level in Nigeria through an ICT enriched curriculum: Issues and Policies,” held at Trenchard hall, University of Ibadan.

Speaking further, Aremu said the nation’s education sector also faced issues of an unwholesome crisscross of government and politics, inadequate investment in ICT infrastructure in schools, and defective curriculum.

She noted that the consequence of the issues facing the education sector is the fact that skills and outcome-based education are not offered.

The vice-chancellor added that the risk of not having ICT-based education, especially introducing it from an early age, is that ICT continues to be an afterthought.

To improve the competitiveness of students, Aremu said the government had a huge role to play.

This includes an increased budgetary allocation to the education sector to above 25 per cent, inclusive integration of ICT in the secondary school curriculum, equipping of schools with requisite infrastructure for ICT-based learning, and regular training for teachers.

She added that there is a need for policymakers to promote public-private partnerships with nongovernmental agencies for ICT hub development.

The event which also marked 45years anniversary of Abadina college also saw endowed prices presented to the best senior secondary class students in Arts and Sciences as well as the best students in junior secondary classes.

Making his remarks, National President, ACOSA, Professor Adetunji Kehinde said the event is geared towards engendering a promising future for the upcoming generation of students and entrenching in them the legacy of giving back to their alma mater.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr Ben Akinlade, in his remarks, urged the present students to be wary of their partners, mates and company they keep, which he said could make or break their future.

He stressed that alumni must be unrelenting in supporting the government to keep schools in good shape.

