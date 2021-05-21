Strikes not the best solution, Emir tells ASUP

The Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar, has advised the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to call off their strike action stating that strike would not be the answer to the problems facing it.

The Emir who is also the Chairman of Traditional Rules in the State dropped this advice when the National President of ASUP paid him a “save our soul” visit at the Abdullahin Gwandu palace Birnin-Kebbi.

He expressed that it is unfortunate that in Nigeria strike is the only way workers can channels their grievances to the authority concern, describing it as most unfortunate capable of causing disruption in the peaceful coexistence of the citizens.

“As human beings, we must have problems and we must solve the problems ourselves, we don’t expect Angels from heaven to come down and correct our mistakes for us,” he said.

The Emir further advice the union members to trek the path of peace, and for the sake of the children under their care to suspend the strike action and return to work.

“Go and sit down with authorities concern to understand yourselves so that the students can go back to classes, frankly speaking, the money is not there unlike before, the union can continue with the negotiations while lectures go on,” he pleaded.

Earlier, the National President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Mr Anderson U.Uzeibe said they were in the place to seek the emir’s intervention for the federal government to pay the backlog of salaries and other entitlement yet unpaid.

He told the emir that some polytechnics were owed twenty-six months salaries, a situation he described as a very unhealthy development that has turned many of the lecturers in such institutions to beggars and nothing seems to be done.

Uzeibe told the Emir that, “we sat severally with the government to find the solution to even half of the problems but most, unfortunately, the negotiations has not made any impact, so we are here today to seek for your fatherly advice as well as an intervention to over come these our predicaments,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Strikes not the best solution, Emir tells ASUP

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Strikes not the best solution, Emir tells ASUP