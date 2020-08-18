Strike: UTAS now ready for integrity test ― ASUU

THE leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday announced that its Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) is now ready for integrity test as requested by the Federal Government.

UTAS was developed by ASUU as an alternative to the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), which the Union rejected.

President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced that UTAS was ready for integrity test at a news conference in Abuja where he also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) crisis by setting up a Special Visitation Panel to the University.

He condemned the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG without due process, saying the President as Visitor to the University must act immediately to save the crisis from further degeneration.

Ogunyemi disclosed that UTAS software had been demonstrated to the Minister of Education and other government officials for the government to subject the software to an integrity test.

The Union embarked on an indefinite strike on March 23, 2020, over an attempt to force the lecturers on IPPIS platform and failure of the government to meet other demands of ASUU.

Details later…

