The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Nigeria, has called on both the federal government and the striking Nigerian workers to quickly resolve their differences on the living wage renegotiation that has led to the ongoing industrial action.

The group said even though it identifies with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NL) and the Trade Union Congress(TUC) on their concern to improve living conditions of members across the country, it is highly important to prioritise the well-being of the country and work towards a peaceful resolution that will benefit all parties and the country at large.

NAPPS made this appeal in a statement jointly signed by its national president, Yomi Otubela; National Secretary, Augustine Ajibade and National Publicity Secretary, Gabriel Igbinejesu, and made available to newsmen.

According to the educationists, workers’ industrial action will have many negative effects not only on the education sector and stakeholders, especially students and school workers but also on the economy as a whole.

They pointed out that even though the strike did not disrupt the ongoing senior school certificate exams being conducted by the West African Examinations Council(WAEC) and academic activities in private schools, that students in the public schools would be affected once their teachers are on strike would spell doom of public school education.

“That is why we want both government and labour representatives to embrace constructive dialogue and negotiation and find a mutually acceptable solution to the contentious issues.”

While indicating its readiness to offer expertise in facilitating amicable, fair and sustainable resolutions among parties, the group emphasised that seeking a solution that will not lead to further financial hardship for Nigerians is the best option to embrace.

