Strike: NASU, SSANU direct members to stay at home from Monday

University workers, under the auspices of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) will commence a 14-day warning strike on Monday.

Already, the unions have directed all their members in public universities nationwide to stay at home in compliance with the warning strike from today.

In a letter jointly signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Comrade Peters Adeyemi and the SSANU President, Comrade Samson Ugwoke, dated September 28, 2020, and addressed to their branch chairmen, the unions said the decision to embark on a 14-day warning strike was in fulfilment of their threat to begin the action as soon as the Federal Government directs universities to resume academic activities.

The letter read in part: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on a 14-day industrial action immediately universities resume following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence a 14-day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October 2020.”

However, the union warned that the 14-day warning strike could snowball into a full-blown industrial action, except their grievances are addressed by the government.

“Please note that this warning strike is a prelude to a full-blown, total and indefinite industrial action if the grievances highlighted above are not properly addressed. JAC congresses are to be held in all branches on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020 to sensitise members and ensure the full mobilisation and compliance for the success of the warning strike,” the letter said.

It added: “Further directive shall be conveyed as matters progress.”

The crux of the matter, according to the unions are Inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of salaries of our members; non-payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage to our members and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgone members.

Other issues are lack of seriousness and delays by the government in the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU and SSANU agreements; usurpation of the headship of non-teaching units by academic staff in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures; neglect and poor funding of state universities; corruption in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws as other developments that are impacting negatively on their members.

The leadership of NASU and SSANU, has, therefore, directed all the branches of the NASU and SSANU to effectively mobilize and ensure total compliance to the strike.

