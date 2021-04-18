Strike: Legislative, Judiciary arm not your appendages, Ekiti lawmaker tells governors

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Honourable Omowumi Ogunlola, appealed to state governors to always treat the Judiciary and legislature arm of government as partners not appendages.

Recall, the strike actions of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria and Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has grounded the two arms of government in the last few weeks.

Specifically, Ogunlola advised the State Governors to work harmoniously with the judiciary and legislature to develop the country’s democracy, rather than seeing them as an extension of the executive.

The All Progressives Congress Lawmaker, who is representing Ekiti West/ Efon/ Ijero Federal constituency, spoke in Ijero Ekiti, Ijero Local government area at the weekend while commissioning a modern hall she donated to the town.

Ogunlola also commissioned two- block of 12 classrooms at Okemesi Grammar School ,Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local government area, while she empowered 120 aged people as part of the dividends of democracy to her constituents.

Lamenting the total closure of the judicial and legislative arms across the nation, Ogunlola said, “The constitution is very explicit that there are three arms of government, though interrelated, with classified and established functions to the extent that there shouldn’t be an encroachment.

“But it is regrettable that anything goes in Nigeria, because of our penchant for illegalities. When it comes to the issues of proper applications of the laws, custodians of the laws will distance themselves or keep silent. The unfortunate thing now is that our laws are no longer respected.

“My advice to the executives is that they should not see the Judiciary and Legislature as appendages but as partners. The National Assembly is preparing for a review of our laws and we are going to review this and spell out the functions of all the arms to show how real governance should be.”

Ogunlola said the projects she delivered were conceptualised to boost education and make learning conducive for her people while also promoting unity among members of the APC and the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), as well as non-partisan individuals.

“The old people are vulnerable and that was why I decided to lift them with N10,000 each to meet their immediate needs. They are no longer active as they used to be, so we need to support them.

“I had earlier distributed WAEC materials to some selected students in my constituency to help scholarship and better their studies while the school I built was meant to create an environment that will be conducive for learning,” she added.

The Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, described the lawmaker as a worthy representative of the people, who has not disappointed her constituents.

Oyebanji assured that all the developmental projects being executed in Ijero Local government by Governor Kayode Fayemi would continue, applauding the lawmaker for not neglecting any town in the federal constituency.

