THE Jigawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) had put its three demands to the state government as palliative to civil servants in the state to ease their sufferings as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Isah Alhassan Maigatari disclosed this while speaking to Tribune Online via his phone call, said “the state chapter of NLC had since written and submitted three demands as a palliative for workers and government acknowledged the recipient of our demands”.

Maigatari explained that “our demands are palliative, government to find a means the will easy and subsidy transportation and a provision of soft loans for the civil servants”.

Commenting on the proposed nationwide strike, the JIgawa state NLC said “As you know this is a nationwide exercise, JIgawa would not be exceptional. We did our homework in collections with TUC. All trade union organizations had been mobilized for the upcoming industrial action”.

A source in the office of the JIgawa state head of civil service confirmed the recipient of the NLC’s demands letter and the government is ready for dialogue.

The source who prepared anonymity, as said he is not in the position to speak to media told Tribune Online that “the government has already put an invitation to NLC and TUC for discussion and finding favourable and lasting solution to both sides”.

According to the source “the government and NLC side commences discussion on palliative, but not reached an agreement as there is to different suggestions. One suggests giving worker cash attached to their monthly salary, while the other side suggests foodstuffs to be given as doing to the general public”.

He further disclosed that “at the picks of the situation, the head of service Alhaji Hussain Ali Kila reached his terminal of service and retired. The new head of service was appointed”.

Online Tribune gathered that the news-appointed head of service Alhaji Muhammad K Dagateri who was the permanent secretary in the Secretary to state government is yet to be sworn into office.

Findings by the Tribune online in the state revealed that the JIgawa state governor Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi was on a week foreign trip where said to have visited Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

Speaking to Tribune Online via his mobile phone, the chief press secretary to the governor, Malam Hamisu Ibrahim, said that the state governor Malam Umar Namadi is ready and committed to all policies and programmes for the development of the state, civil servants and general public.

The Chief Press Secretary noted that “The state government is in cordial relations with labour unions and entire workers in the state.

Ibrahim maintained that “The state is paying worker salary at when due. And JIgawa state is in the forefront with the best pension scheme where retired workers entitlement paying in every quarter”.

