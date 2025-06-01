Strike: FCT High Court JUSUN directs members to stay at home

Following a nationwide strike declaration by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) national headquarters, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court chapter has directed its members to withdraw services and remain at home effective Monday, June 2, 2025.

The directive, contained in a circular dated May 31 and signed by the Union’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), was issued to all staff of the FCT High Court and obtained by Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

The strike action arises from the Federal Government’s failure to release funds to implement the N70,000 minimum wage, settle five months’ arrears of the wage award, and pay a 25 to 35 percent increment for the consolidated public service salary structure.

Titled “Notice for indefinite strike,” the circular states:

“Sequel to the circular received from JUSUN National Headquarters dated May 30, 2025, the FCT High Court chapter directs all members to withdraw service and remain at home due to government’s failure to release funds for the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, five months arrears of wage award, and the 25/35% salary increment.”

The union further ordered that all courts within the FCT High Court jurisdiction be locked until further notice.

An unnamed JUSUN official told Nigerian Tribune that the strike would continue until government meets the union’s demands.

ALSO READ:Thugs hired by parent assault Ondo teacher for stopping WASSCE student from cheating

“We have waited long enough. The time to act is now. Without decisive action, the government will continue to delay the implementation of the minimum wage and payment of arrears,” the official said.

Earlier, the JUSUN national headquarters had issued a circular on May 30, signed by Acting Secretary M.J. Akwashiki, directing all federal chapters to commence strike from June 1 following unsuccessful negotiations with the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The circular emphasized that the strike would remain in effect until further notice, as mandated by the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC).

The union’s demands include the immediate payment of five months’ wage arrears, implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage, and payment of the 25 to 35 percent salary increase.

TRIBUNEONLINE