Strike continues until demands are met —JUSUN/PASAN

Respite came the way of litigants and lawyers in Lagos on Thursday as the state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) partially called off the 16 days strike after the state government met 70 per cent of their demand met.

Disclosing the partial resumption, Lagos State chairman of JUSUN, Mr Shobowale Kehinde explained that they had many interactions on strike situations with fellow state chairmen especially from south West, South East and South-south, noting that only Lagos State government had shown concerns and seriousness with a listening ear to the JUSUN struggle.

But, the leadership of JUSUN and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN)in Oyo State insisted that their demands must be met before they call off the industrial action aimed at ensuring financial autonomy for the judiciary arm of government.

This is just as the convoy of the Osun State deputy governor, Mr Benedict Alabi was delayed for about 20 minutes on Thusrday by protesting members of JUSUN) and Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) while going for an official duty in his office.

The protesters who barricaded the road when the deputy governor convoy ran into them, prevented the convoy from moving, rebuffing pleas by the security agents that the deputy governor and his entourage be allowed to go on their way.

While expressing their displeasure during a peaceful protest in Ibadan, members of the Oyo State chapter of JUSUN and PASAN, who were led by JUSUN chairman, Mr Kayode Martins said “what we are asking for does not only affect the judiciary and legislative arms but affect the whole society. If anything goes wrong, you run to the judiciary being the last hope of the common man. If the judiciary does not have autonomy, it will be difficult to change the wrongs in the society and as well challenge some policies of the executive.”

Similarly, JUSUN on Thursday insisted that each state must implement its self-accounting law in dealing with Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

JUSUN, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, I. M. Adetola, in Kaduna, said: ”each state should implement its self-accounting law or Fund Management law in dealing with IGR also known as state consolidated fund, in accordance with Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria as amended. The states that have not yes signed the bill into law should do so without delay.”

Furthermore, the JUSUN maintained that amount standing to the credit of the judiciary from the monthly federal allocation should be deducted directly from the source by the Accountant General of the Federation and remit same to National Judicial Council (NJC) for onward transmission to heads of courts.

