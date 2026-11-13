Strike by affiliate unions: KASU remains open for academic activities – VC

The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has assured students, parents, staff and other stakeholders that the university remains open and fully committed to sustaining academic activities, insisting that industrial action by affiliate unions does not translate to the closure of the university.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa, on Friday.

He reassured the university community that academic activities were continuing, and students were encouraged to attend lectures and participate in all scheduled academic engagements.

The university appealed to students to remain calm, focused and committed to their studies, while assuring them that it was taking necessary steps to ensure the continuity of its academic programmes and other essential operations.

“Management also expresses its profound appreciation to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani, CON, for his continued commitment and numerous interventions towards improving the welfare and working conditions of both academic and non-teaching staff of the University.

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It said that the university acknowledged the concerns raised by the affiliate unions, particularly regarding the implementation of the 2026 Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA).

“However, management urges the unions to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement while giving the State Government through management and council the opportunity to address the outstanding issues.

It also said management remained committed to maintaining industrial harmony, protecting the interests of staff and students, and ensuring that the university’s mandate of teaching, research and community service was not disrupted.