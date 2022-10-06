Strike: Appeal Court panel advises FG, ASUU to settle dispute out of court

THE legal tussle between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), took a new turn, on Wednesday, when a three-member panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja admonished counsel in the matter to meet and discuss out-of-court settlement.

ASUU, which commenced strike since February this year had, last week, appealed the ruling of the National Industrial Court, which ordered the university lecturers to return to the classroom, pending the determination of the suit the Federal Government filed to query the legality of ASUU’s strike action.

But, when the matter came up on Wednesday, one of the Justices on the panel, Justice Georgewill Abraham asked counsel if he could sit on the panel, considering his relationship with one of the professors and both counsels to the Federal Government and ASUU told him to remain on the panel, saying they have confidence in him for a just judgement in the matter.

As counsel to ASUU, Mr Femi Falana moved his application dated September 28, 2023, seeking the stay of execution of the ruling of the National Industrial Court and to also set it aside, counsel to the Federal Government, James Igwe, objected on the grounds that his client has not been served with the application.

However, Justice Georgewill Abraham urged counsel in the matter to collaborate and think of how to resolve the matter quickly in the interest of Nigerian universities’ students.

Other members on the panel, Justices Hama Barka and Nature Gafai aligned with Justice Abraham in appealing to Falana and Igwe to have a round table discussion and resolve their differences, saying “it should not be war, go back and talk.”

The duo of Igwe and Falana, representing the Federal Government and ASUU respectively promised to heed the advice of the court and brainstorm on how to resolve the legal dispute, assuring that they will provide feedback to the court today (Thursday), being the next adjourned day to hear ASUU’s application.





Meanwhile, the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA), has ordered its members to resume work following the registration of the union on Tuesday by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government has equally promised to pay CONUA members the withheld eight months’ salaries. It is recalled that the government, had in enforcement of no-work-no-pay policy, stopped the salaries of the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

These were contained in the resolution of CONUA) emergency meeting held on October 4 at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Sports Complex car park.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, thereafter presented certificate of registration to CONUA and National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA). The communique signed by the chairman of CONUA, UNIBEN chapter, Professor V.O Igbineweka read in part: “Members should resume work unfailingly Wednesday October 5.

Any attack, physical or verbal by any member of the striking ASUU should be promptly reported to the university management.

“Members should commence teaching and project supervision immediately. Members were briefed and assured that March, April and May salaries will be paid along with October salaries while June, July, August and September salaries would be paid with November salary.

“Members were further informed that the IPPIS payment platform has been modified to accommodate all academic earned allowances.”