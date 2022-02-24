Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress

Letters
By Tribune Online
On February 10, 1971, a decade after Nigeria gained independence and not so long after the civil war, the China-Nigeria diplomatic tie was established based on peaceful togetherness, shared economic development strategy, and political solidarity in their multilateral relations.

Although Nigeria was not at par with the practical development of the People’s Republic of China, both countries operated on sovereign equality. Since then, relations between the African and the Asian giants have blossomed in various sectors including fintech, construction, oil, banking, manufacturing, transportation, power and general merchandise. China remains one of Nigeria’s closest allies and partners to this day.

A 2014 BBC World Service Poll reported that 80 per cent of Nigerians view China’s influence positively, making Nigeria the most pro-Chinese nation globally. This sentiment can be traced to the deliberate policy of government in the 60’s to attract Hong Kong/ Chinese direct investment.

Most were domiciled in the Ikeja Industrial Area, in Lagos, Kaduna and Kano. China has a significant financial interest vested in Nigeria with loans majorly for infrastructural development, including the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Idu-Kaduna and Lagos- Ibadan sections), Abuja Light Rail Project, Nigerian Four Airport Terminals Expansion Project (Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt), , Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Abuja – Keffi- Makurdi Road Project and many more.

There is no doubt that relations between China and Nigeria have deepened exponentially. Trade and Investment between these two countries were estimated at over USD50 billion in the past three years. Currently, an estimated 218 active Chinese companies in Nigeria are deeply engaged in various sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, power and general merchandise. In an interview with the President, China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Ye Shuijin, mentioned that that Chinese-owned companies operating in Nigeria generate sales of about USD20 billion.

One significant similarity that defines the existing bond between these two countries is the many geopolitical factors that they both face. The first is demography. Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa. Studies have shown that one in five Africans is Nigerian. Likewise, China has the most significant population in Asia and the entire world. Suffice to say that both countries have similar demographics and development agenda

Both countries celebrate their national days on the same day 1st of October.

As Nigeria joins the government and the people of China to usher in the new year with enthusiasm, there is a renewal in the hope that our similarities across cultures and values will realise the shared vision of achieving sustainable development through further consolidation of our alliance.

Korede Adenowo

Lagos

