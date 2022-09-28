Strengthen us to check quacks, curb building collapses in Anambra, COREN tells Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has been urged to strengthen the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) to check the influx of quack engineers from foreign countries and Nigeria into the state, under the guise of being experts.

The State Chairman of COREN, Engr Victor Onyeanyana Meju, made the call when the leadership of the Council pays a familiarisation visit to the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, in his office, in Awka, on Tuesday.

Meju said the government’s collaboration with COREN, will help curb further incidents of building collapses in the state.

He appealed to the governor to approve COREN’s request to compile lists of all engineers, consulting firms based in Anambra State.

He explain that the compilation of the engineering practitioners would assist the Council under his leadership to fish out quacks in the profession. And to know who and who are certified Engineers practising in the state.

He use the visit to also appeal to governor Soludo to promote his members, who are due for promotion working in the State Ministries.

In his response, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Okoma, assured them of government collaboration with COREN, in the fight against quackery in the state.

He advised them to go for more training and re-training in other to actualize their future mission and vision in the profession.

“I urged you all to go back to the drawing board and map out ways on how we can put our heads together to build a better Anambra State.

“I also called you to carry out your inspection and monitoring responsibility, constitutional and diligently, the Commissioner said.

