Strengthen child protection, gender-based violence responders ― Women coalition tells Oyo Govt

A coalition of women non-governmental associations and networks committed to sexual abuse and child protection response in Oyo state, Association of Women Orientation for Sustainable Development in Nigeria (AWON), at the weekend told government especially the Oyo State government to designate and strengthen child protection and Gender-based violence responders.

AWON, speaking at a conference to address the worrisome hike in cases of rape and defilement of minors in the country, urged the government to see responders as being essential and ensure that they are operational in all communities and include child helplines and other remote services.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, the chairman, Chief Grace Oluwatoye said the coalition condemns the rise in rape cases and the trend that makes it unable for women to exercise their fundamental rights without fear, reiterating that government must take decisive action on cases of rape in the state.

“We have therefore come together as concerned women in the state, to call on the state government to take decisive action is taken decisive action on the cases of rape in the state. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, grandmothers must be free to exercise their human rights without fear and this is why we are pleading with the government of Oyo State to ensure that prompt action is taken to stop the incidence of sexual abuse in the state.

“We are deeply touched and worried that there has been the low response or non-conviction of rape cases and other gender-based violence cases in the state and we want Oyo state government to come up with decisive action on this. It is known that victims of sexual abuse are scared to report cases in the state because of the fear of stigmatization and possible reprisal attack from perpetrators,” AWON said.

The coalition further asked for some demands from the government in order to put an end to the continuous rise in rape cases. AWON asked or the immediate enactment of Violence against Women Act and VAPP Act of 2015 to combat gender-based violence and also for the government to hold perpetrators accountable and to ensure that victims are able to seek legal redress and get justice.

AWON further called for the death penalty as the punishment for perpetrators of sexual offences while it also urged the government to create a platform to support community-based organizations to provide ongoing education on gender-based violence prevention for state-owned media houses and work towards ensuring every citizen is free to exercise their human rights as listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

