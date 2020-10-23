Streets deserted as soldiers enforce 48-hour curfew in Delta 

After Thursday’s attempted jailbreak and protests on major roads in Warri and environs, normalcy appears to be gradually returning as some streets have been deserted in parts of the state.

Checks by Tribune Online in Warri metropolis on Friday revealed that the commercial centre is devoid of business activities as shops, markets, offices and banks are under lock and keys.

Most sections of the usually busy Warri-Sapele road and Effurun-Sapele road were deserted but not without some untoward activities of a few hoodlums who were seen burning huge tyres at Garage area of Warri/Sapele road.

Some commercial tricycle owners were seen still defying the 48-hour curfew to make brisk business.

Black ashes from bonfires of Thursday protest still dot Kpokiti junction, NPA, and other parts of the Warri-Sapele road.

In some cases, young boys were seen playing football on the road to kill boredom.

Meanwhile, while there’s been no presence of operatives of the Nigerian Police sighted doing patrols since the beginning of the #ENDSARS protest, a few soldiers in three trucks from 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have been keeping surveillance in the streets.

They make intermittent appearances in areas where youths are engaged in setting bonfires dispersing same through persuasion and pleas.

