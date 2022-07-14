StreetFoodz Naija redefines ‘King of Street Food’ reality TV docu-series for third edition

Launched in 2019, FoodBay Tv, the organisers of Nigeria’s Foremost docu-reality cooking contest series that showcases the best of Nigeria’s street food delicacies has announced readiness to kick-start the third season of ‘StreetFoodz Naija’.

Tagged ‘The Redefinition’, the winner of this year’s Season three contest dubbed ‘King of Street Food’, is to go home with a whopping sum of 10 million Naira. The docu-reality series is exclusively about on-the-go street food in Nigeria intending to showcase and empower street ‘foodpreneurs’.

While fielding questions on the story behind the empowering of street ‘foodprenuers’, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director of FoodBay Tv noted that the Street Foodz Naija reality show was conceived out of the urge to showcase the street food sector that’s not often talked about.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “These guys are responsible for feeding over a 100million Nigerians daily. They are our champions. In this era of food security in the world, why are we not celebrating them? This is what FoodBay Tv is all about. We are at the forefront of that battle. We are cultivating people’s minds, taking them beyond the shores of the country. This is to enable Africans to believe in themselves and what they have as food and produce then export that to the rest of the world. Street food is that food that cuts across all economic classes.

Ogundoro disclosed that asides that the next ‘King of the Street Food’ would go home with 10 million Naira, the winner would also get an all-expense paid trip to Dubai. Also, the first runner-up and second runner-up get five million naira respectively.

The organisers revealed that the event will be staged simultaneously across Abuja and Lagos, adding that entry closes on August 6.