Street sweepers, LAWMA staff to get more welfare packages, Sawo-Olu promises

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday expressed his administration’s commitment to enhance the welfare of street sweepers, PSP Staff among others in recognition of their dedication to a clean and healthy environment in the state, promising them a better welfare package.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while speaking at an Endorsement Rally organized by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) to mobilize support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

The governor commended the sweepers and waste managers for their diligence and commitment to a cleaner Lagos, saying voting for Asiwaju Tinubu as president and his re-election as governor of Lagos State would guarantee a better welfare package for them which include a rise in pay and allowances.

Elated by the demonstration of love and support, Sanwo-Olu commended the association for putting together the rally, adding that it became imperative as Asiwaju Tinubu was the brainchild of PSP in Lagos which many states in the country had replicated for the good of their people and had created millions of jobs for their citizens.

He stressed further that voting Tinubu as president of the country would raise the bar of more commitment to the environment and economic growth through the sector, charging them all to vote massively for all APC candidates to galvanize development across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, charged them to ensure that they do not only collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) but also make sure that they vote wisely and rightly for a candidate that understood the dynamics of good governance and have the experience.

Hamzat noted that the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu got the experience and had done it before in Lagos State, assuring that if voted in as president of the country, he would do it well.

“Let everyone that sleeps, be woken up. Let them know that we are voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he understands it, he has done it before and if he gets to the Federal, he will do it very well,” he said.

He added that they should vote massively for continuity in Lagos State, positing that the administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu was doing greatly well in the state in terms of infrastructural development and enhancement of the well-being of Lagosians.

Earlier in his welcome address, the National President of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Dr David Oluwasegun Oriyomi, stated that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate would bring about the desired renewed hope for good governance, prosperity and a secure environment for Nigerians.





He added that Tinubu nurtured and transform Lagos from being one of the dirtiest states in the world to what it is now through the innovation of PSPs.

“He nurtured and empowered us through the Small-Medium Business Model and successive governance built on his solid foundation while Lagos was transformed and received numerous accolades as one of the cleanest states in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Oriyomi stressed that the Small-Medium Business Model established by Tinubu had been replicated in over nine states in Nigeria and other West African countries, saying that was why the association was committed to campaigning and voting for Asiwaju as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While appreciating Governor Sanwo-Olu for the great work he was doing in the state and for the environment, Oriyomi pledged that the association would embark on the door-to-door campaign and ensure massive votes for all APC candidates in the 2023 General Elections, pledging that the association would secure 10million votes for Tinubu and 2million votes for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE