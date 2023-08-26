Times are really hard. If Nigerians, who are gainfully employed are groaning and finding it pretty difficult to cope with life, what becomes the lot of a beggar like Muhammed Kamal with two wives and 13 children to cater for?

Forty-five-year old Kamal hails from Jigawa State in North-West Nigeria, specifically Gwaram, headquarters of Local Government Area with a population of 272,582 according to the 2006 population census. For want of means of survival, Kamal left Gwaram, his ancestral home for Delta State in Nigeria’s South South region to beg. Prior to leaving his home town, he had had the prospect of leading a better life rather than becoming a liability to the society.

Kamal was engaged in commercial motorcycling (Okada riding) and was doing well, at least comfortably fending for his family, before tragedy struck. He was about his daily routine one fateful day when a vehicle that had lost its brakes and control rammed him. Some medical personnel battled for his life with some success. But he had lost one of his legs to the accident. The days of hustling for the upkeep of his parents, wives and children came to an abrupt halt.

“I am 45 years old. I attended Koranic school in Gwaram, my hometown. I have problem with one of my legs.

“I lost my limb in an accident in 2011. I came to Warri in 2011, that’s about 12 years ago. I came to beg to eat,” Kamal, whose physique looks rather older than his age, narrated.

Although physically-challenged, Kamal’s joy are his two wives and 13 children. One of his wives, he added, had died during childbirth complications. He didn’t let out the details on whether he had had the two wives and children before he had the ghastly accident of 2011. He, however, has these mouths to, willy-nilly feed.

“I have two wives. I have 11 children. I had 12, but one is dead. One of my wives is dead. She died during childbirth. My children are in school,” he quipped in pidgin.

Saturday Tribune met Kamal while he was panhandling on the streets of Warri, somewhat aggressively. Balanced on a rickety, handriven, manual tricycle, which appears to have seen many days with several patching, Kamal rides around town daily positive of returning to his abode smiling. With his constant pedalling of the tricycle with his hands round town, his upper region (from waist) looks well-built and, perhaps, could have been more useful as a weightlifter!

“I survive by begging around. I move around to beg. It’s hard, very hard, pedalling this tricycle with my hands. With my hands on the tricycle pedals, I go round town to beg. That’s my job. That’s my reality.

“I send money to my wife and children at intervals, as Allah blesses me through people. I send any amount I’m able to get to them as it comes. I have no father. But I have a mother. I also send money to her,” Kamal further noted.

With his two hands and one leg intact, shouldn’t they be kept active in a lucrative venture? Kamal takes no exceptions to this proposal, agreeing totally that no honour abides in begging.





“If I can have a tricycle, popularly called Keke, I can ride it for commercial purposes. I can ride Keke. I don’t like begging. There’s no dignity in it. I’m looking for job. If I get one I can do with my hands, I’ll abandon begging. I don’t like begging. It’s a shameful business. If I have money today, I I’ll stop begging,” he swore.

On a lighter note, Kamal was asked if he’s still sexually agile, and how he copes without his wife by him in Warri. He flashed a smile, showing some white set of teeth, then blushed, rather assertively: “I’m 45 years old. Walahi, I’ve no girlfriend in Warri. We don’t do that.”

Speaking about the attitude of Warri residents towards his kind, like a typical Nigerian politician schooled in much diplomacy, with much vehemence, he averred: “Warri people are wonderful people. They give a lot. I like Delta. I like one Nigeria.”

He, however, has a piece of advice for President Bola Tinubu concerning the proposed war against the Republic of Niger: Nigeria shouldn’t go and fight in Niger because they’re our brothers. We border them. We have relatives there.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Before Appeal Court determines Atiku, Obi, Tinubu’s fate

Since Nigeria became a sovereign country, 10 presidential contests have taken place, producing seven winners; Presidents Shehu Shagari (1979-1983), Moshood Abiola, (the only one not officially sworn in), Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yar’Adua (2007-2010), Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015), Muhammadu Buhari (2015-2023) and the incumbent, Bola Tinubu (May 29, 2023-date...….…

Niger coup: Tinubu in meeting with Touray, Abubakar, Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the some critical stakeholders in the ECOWAS as efforts intensify to resolve the logjam caused by the recent military coup in Niger Republic...……

Oyo state govt releases Omituntun bus intracity, intercity routes, fares

As part of palliative measures to cushion the effects of naira and fuel scarcity on residents of Oyo State, the State government has rolled out the fares and list of intercity and intracity routes of Omituntun Buses.....…

Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Herdsmen’s renewed onslaught on communities

LAST week, a newly-wed couple were killed and another person injured when suspected herders attacked BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. ..…