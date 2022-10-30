Streaming platform, Kingsview TV premieres’ Finding Dorothy’

Kingsview TV began streaming its latest production, ‘Finding Dorothy’ featuring Bolaji Ogunmola, Scarlet Gomez, Preacher Bassey, Inem King and Maggie Osuome, on Friday, October 28.

A story of uncommon friendship and sacrifice, it’s about Ife, a media consultant. She returns home from work to find that her help, Dorothy, has gone missing. She doesn’t know what to think, especially when there are indications that Dorothy may have run away.

Nudged by the need to find answers, Ife puts her job, and personal relationships on the line as she searches for Dorothy, determined to find her, no matter the price.

Producer Blossom Chukwujekwu said that ‘Finding Dorothy’ speaks to Nigerians’ multi-layered challenges today.

He said, “’Finding Dorothy’ is a movie that both entertains and challenges the imagination of its viewers. The world is in a crisis today. The best way to navigate our everyday challenges is by reminding ourselves not to lose our humanity. ‘Finding Dorothy’ is a film that speaks to this topic, exploring an exciting storyline.

“The movie reminds us that we are more united than we know or are made to believe. That is why Ife is willing to lay aside their class differences to search for her beloved help. The film also explores other sub-themes like insecurity and the need for a just society.”

Chukwujekwu added that the film would be screening exclusively on the Kingsview streaming platform and its mobile app accessible on ios and Google Play store.