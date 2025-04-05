Metro

Stray bullet kills man during Police raid in Lagos

Israel Arogbonlo

A 32-year-old man, Zeyanu Muhammed, lost his life to a stray bullet during a Police raid in the Gengere area of Ketu, Lagos.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 3:50 pm when a tactical unit from the Area ‘H’ Command in Ogudu, led by ASP Friday Babeji, attempted to apprehend suspected armed robbers.

The police operation met stiff resistance from local hoodlums, who allegedly assisted the suspects in evading arrest. Amid the chaos, a gunshot was discharged, and a stray bullet hit Muhammed in the shoulder, killing him instantly.

The officers involved in the operation have been detained as part of an ongoing internal investigation.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest individuals who obstructed the police operation.

The Lagos State Police Command is conducting an internal investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to reach out to the victim’s family and the Hausa community in the area to prevent further unrest.

Patrol teams, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, were swiftly deployed to the area to restore calm.

