Stray bullet kills 14-yr-old girl running errands for mother

A stray bullet has killed a 14-year-old only child of his parents at Old Welfare Street at Igbudu community of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A witness, simply identified as Blessing, said the incident occurred last Sunday at about 7:00p.m when the teenager was on an errand for her mother.

The deceased, whose name was given as Aghogho, was hit by a stray bullet and later died in a nearby hospital in the community.

A row was said to have ensued among rival cult groups in the area with soldiers manning a security post there intervening to restore sanity.

While a witness disclosed that the stray bullet emanated from the soldiers who were mediating on the matter, another witness claimed it was from the rival cultists.

“On Sunday evening around 7:00 p.m. cultists started fighting and as the fight was going on, soldiers got involved to restore peace. The soldiers asked the boys to stop fighting but before we knew it, gunshots were fired.

“We don’t know if the gun was fired by the soldiers or cult boys. All we know is that when the gun was shot, a bullet hit Aghogho, a girl of about 14 years whose mother had sent on an errand that evening.

“Unfortunately, before we could rush her to the hospital, she had died. I know Aghogho because she used to come to my compound to meet her uncle, so her death is shocking,” she narrated.

Meanwhile, residents of Old Welfare Street at Igbudu community in Warri, have cried out over incessant activities of cultists who, at will, kill and break into people’s houses to steal valuables.

Although the authorities of 3 Battalion, Nigerian Area, Effurun could not be reached for reaction, acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, could not confirm the incident, adding that the police command would take steps in dealing with miscreants from the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Stray bullet kills 14-yr-old girl running errands for mother

Stray bullet kills 14-yr-old girl running errands for mother