Strategic management is crucial to business growth, politics, others — NBTI DG

…as ISMNC visits NBTI management in Abuja

The Director-General of the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Engr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, has emphasised the central role of strategic management in driving success across various sectors, including business, politics, security, and even personal life.

Speaking during a recent courtesy visit by the leadership of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria (Chartered), ISMNC, to the NBTI headquarters in Abuja, Engr. Raji highlighted the increasing relevance of strategic thinking in today’s world.

According to him, strategic management is now a fundamental part of academic and practical pursuits, adding that its importance in achieving effective leadership and growth can never be overemphasised.

He said, “In the universities today, they are teaching strategies. I did a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies. Everything now is about strategies. That shows you that strategy is very critical and important, even if you want to start a business or do any other thing. Even to manage your home and wife, you need strategy to do that. Every day, we use strategy to survive. If you want to win an election, it is still a strategy you will use. I think it is very important.”

In his submission, the ISMNC National President, Mr Alex Ndudi Enebeli, who led the delegation, stated that the Institute, now a chartered body, focuses on leadership strategy, innovation, entrepreneurship, and governance.

He stressed that strategic management has become a critical component across all professional disciplines and is essential for adapting to the demands of the modern world.

Mr Enebeli pointed out that while general management skills remain valuable, it is strategic management and leadership that act as the underlying force driving effective performance in today’s rapidly changing environment.

He added that professionals, regardless of their field, must adopt flexible and innovative thinking to remain relevant, especially in the face of advancing technology.

“General management is generic, while strategic management and leadership are like the thread that connects to the vision through the means of execution, especially at the upper level.

“Today, the world is evolving; it won’t stick to the idea that ‘I am an accountant, I am a manager, or I read engineering alone.’ You will be left behind. Technology is not selective of which background you come from. Technology only respects those who understand it, and you have to be able to understand technology whether you are a technologist, an engineer, or you are into theatre arts.“

He continued, “You will agree with me that technology is no respecter of your background. Technology only respects what you do to make it useful to you.

“We teach men to be flexible specialists. Strategy is the icing to every profession and the sauce for a good meal. We welcome people from every professional background. Strategists are problem solvers. Where people see chaos, we see opportunities, and strategists are designers of the future through wide and deep thinking. We train the minds to appreciate, act, and solve problems from any background.”

The visiting team included the ISMNC President, Mr Alex Ndudi Enebeli; Registrar of the Institute, Mr Obitunde Obiyemi; Director of Corporate Services, Mrs Oluwayomi Oyediran; Fellow of the Institute, Dr Ade Aliyu Lawal; Head of Membership Services, Blessing Okoro; and Head of Logistics and Business Development, Taiwo Adeniran.

