Strange disease hits Sokoto, kills four, sends 24 to hospital

A strange new disease has hit Sokoto metropolis claiming four lives while 24 others are currently in hospital receiving treatment.

This is according to a statement personally signed by the Governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, on behalf of the government and the entire people in the state, expresses sadness and heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of our fellow citizens, who died from a sickness that has emerged in Helele Area of Sokoto Metropolis.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that the strange sickness has claimed four lives, three within the Helele Community and one while on admission in the hospital. Twenty four other people are currently receiving medical attention in different health facilities in Sokoto.

“The State Government has meanwhile raised a committee of experts, headed by the State Commissioners of Health and of Environment, with a view to investigating the disease and finding its cure and prevention.

“In addition, the Government has taken responsibility for the treatment of the people undergoing medical attention due to the illness and wish them quick recovery and return to their families and loved ones”.

The governor while urging for calm, enjoined members of the public to observe the habits of sanitation and hygiene and be steadfast in supplications for Divine intervention in this challenging period.

He further prayed that Allah should forgive those who have lost their lives to all illnesses and other causes, heal those, who are afflicted and protect us all from ordeals, known and unknown.

