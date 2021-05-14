‘Strange disease’ claims one, 30 hospitalised in Sokoto boarding school

At least one student has been confirmed dead following an outbreak of a yet-to-be-identified ailment at the Government Girls College, Sokoto State.

Sources who disclosed this had earlier claimed that the outbreak at the school is meningitis and have killed an unspecified number of students.

Reacting, the Director of Public Health at the Sokoto State Ministry of Health Ahmed Abdulrahman dismissed the claim.

Mr Abdulrahman confirmed in a telephone conversation with our correspondent that over thirty students were admitted at the state-owned specialist hospital as a result of the outbreak.

He said the reported dead student was not part of the students admitted in the state-owned hospital.

According to him, all thirty students admitted were treated and discharged, and the state ministry of health has taken samples from the victims to investigate the nature of the ailment.

He lamented the delay to report the first case that eventually led to the loss of her life.

He also called for calm saying the health ministry will make the outcome of the investigation public as soon as it is concluded.

