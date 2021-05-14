‘Strange disease’ claims one, 30 hospitalised in Sokoto boarding school

•We are investigating nature of disease, says Director Public Health

Latest News
By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
'Strange disease' claims one, Sokoto, late village head’s son

At least one student has been confirmed dead following an outbreak of a yet-to-be-identified ailment at the Government Girls College, Sokoto State.

Sources who disclosed this had earlier claimed that the outbreak at the school is meningitis and have killed an unspecified number of students.

Reacting, the Director of Public Health at the Sokoto State Ministry of Health Ahmed Abdulrahman dismissed the claim.

Mr Abdulrahman confirmed in a telephone conversation with our correspondent that over thirty students were admitted at the state-owned specialist hospital as a result of the outbreak.

He said the reported dead student was not part of the students admitted in the state-owned hospital.

According to him, all thirty students admitted were treated and discharged, and the state ministry of health has taken samples from the victims to investigate the nature of the ailment.

He lamented the delay to report the first case that eventually led to the loss of her life.

He also called for calm saying the health ministry will make the outcome of the investigation public as soon as it is concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…’Strange disease’ claims one  ‘Strange disease’ claims one

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…’Strange disease’ claims one  ‘Strange disease’ claims one

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Cross River JUSUN knocks Accountant-General, Attorney-General, Auditor-General over…

Latest News

Truck drivers block Onitsha-Asaba highway in protest over member’s death

Latest News

Police rescue 12-year-old girl from solitary confinement in Sokoto

Latest News

Adopt electronic voting for rancour-free elections in Nigeria, Diri urges INEC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More