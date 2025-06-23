Strait of Hormuz: What to know as Iran votes to shut global oil route

Iran’s parliament has reportedly approved a plan to close the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow but vital waterway through which about 20% of global oil and gas flows.

The move, seen as potential retaliation for recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, has raised international alarm over possible economic and geopolitical fallout.

The Strait, bounded by Iran to the north and Oman and the UAE to the south, is only 33km wide at its narrowest point. Yet it handles nearly $600 billion worth of energy trade annually, serving as the main transit route for oil exports from Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

Experts warn that a blockade would send oil prices surging, disrupt global trade, and trigger inflation across key markets—especially in Asia. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the biggest importers of crude shipped through the strait.

While Iran has previously issued threats to close the passage, it has never acted on them. This time, however, with tensions at a boiling point and top Iranian authorities backing the decision, the threat is being taken seriously.

Military analysts say Iran could deploy fast boats, submarines, or naval mines to disrupt traffic. But the U.S. and its allies have strong military presence in the region and could intervene to reopen the route, as they did during the 1980s “tanker war.”

Despite Iran’s oil earnings reaching $67 billion in the past year — its highest in a decade — analysts argue that closing the strait would be an act of “economic suicide.” It would hurt not only Iran but also its Gulf neighbors and major trade partners like China.

Meanwhile, alternative pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE offer partial relief, but experts agree they can’t fully replace the strait’s capacity. The U.S. has urged China to pressure Iran, warning that a shutdown would harm other economies more than America’s.

As tensions rise, global oil markets are bracing for impact — and the world is watching to see if Tehran makes good on its threat.

(BBC)