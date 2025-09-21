Strained US ties: Indian Prime Minister urges citizens to get rid of foreign products

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Sunday, called on citizens to stop using foreign-made products and instead embrace locally produced goods, as tensions over trade with the United States continue to escalate.

According to Reuters, the appeal came in a national address a day before the implementation of widespread consumer tax cuts. Modi pressed for the use of “Swadeshi,” or made-in-India goods, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50% tariff on imported Indian products.

“A lot of products we use daily are foreign-made, we just don’t know … we will have to get rid of them,” Modi said. “We should buy products that are made in India,” he added, without mentioning any specific country.

Supporters of the prime minister have already launched boycott campaigns targeting American brands, including McDonald’s, Pepsi, and Apple, which enjoy massive popularity across India.

The country’s 1.4 billion population represents a critical market for American consumer products, many of which are distributed by U.S. retail giant Amazon. Over the years, U.S. brands have extended their reach into smaller towns, cementing their influence on consumer lifestyles.

Modi also appealed to shopkeepers to prioritise retailing locally manufactured goods, arguing that the move would strengthen India’s economic growth.

In recent weeks, several companies have intensified efforts to promote homegrown products, aligning with the government’s push for self-reliance.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to Washington soon for trade talks, a visit likely to unfold against the backdrop of attempts to ease the strained bilateral relationship.

