At least 11 people have died and 16 are missing around Blantyre, Malawi’s second-largest city after tropical storm Freddy brought torrential rains that triggered floods and landslides, police have said.

Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, is believed to also be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The full extent of the damage and loss of life in Mozambique is not yet clear, as the power supply and phone signals were cut off in the affected area.

Malawi police spokesman, Peter Kalaya said that the number of people killed and missing because of the storm was likely to grow as it had affected 10 districts in Blantyre.

He said rescue teams were looking for people in Chilobwe and Ndirande, two of the worst affected townships in Blantyre, where it was still raining on Monday and most residents were without power.

“Some missing people are feared buried in rubble and our team is working with other cooperating national agencies,” Kalaya said.

Mozambique has received more than a year’s worth of rainfall in the past four weeks, and there has been concern that Freddy could cause rivers to burst in its path.

Scientists say climate change is making tropical storms stronger, as oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions and when warm seawater evaporates heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere.





