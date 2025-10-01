Storm Amy to batter UK with 80mph winds, heavy rainfall — Met Office warns

The United Kingdom (UK) is bracing for its first named storm of the season as Storm Amy is set to hit on Friday and Saturday, the Met Office has confirmed.

The storm, moving in from the north-west, is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph (129 km/h) and heavy downpours, prompting yellow weather warnings for wind and rain.

According to forecasts, Northern Ireland, Scotland, north-west England and North Wales will be the hardest hit, with winds strong enough to topple trees, cause power cuts, and disrupt travel by road, rail, sea, and air.

The Met Office cautioned that coastal areas and high grounds in northern and western Scotland could see the most destructive winds, while widespread gusts of 50–60mph are likely across affected regions.

Heavy rainfall is also expected, with 20–50mm predicted across parts of Scotland on Friday. With soils already saturated from earlier wet weather, there are concerns about flooding and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the BBC, transport disruption is anticipated, including cancelled ferries, delays at airports, and restrictions on major roads. The strongest winds are expected to ease on Saturday morning, though conditions will remain unsettled throughout the weekend.

Storm Amy, named under the joint storm-naming system of the Met Office, Met Éireann, and KNMI, comes just ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Humberto, which is weakening in the mid-Atlantic.

By Sunday, the storm is expected to move into the North Sea, leaving behind breezy conditions but a drier outlook for much of the UK.

