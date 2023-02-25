The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ibadan North East/South East at the Federal House of Representatives, Abass Agboworin, on Saturday said eradicating vote-buying will further deepen democracy in the country.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote in ward 8, Ibadan South East Local Government of Oyo State, he commended the large turnout of the electorate for the presidential and National Assembly election in Oyo State in spite of the current socio-economic situation of the country.

Agboworin who is equally seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), added that such a situation will definitely be a good test for democracy as it has reduced the financial influence on the election.

He also condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the failure of some election materials to arrive at the unit in time.

While expressing confidence that he would emerge victorious at the polls, he challenged INEC to provide election materials at designated places in time for future elections.

“Logistics is not really here but whatever you have done is what will speak for you on a day like this. Nobody is spending money to buy votes. BVAS is also out to rigging and all that. I believe this is in the right direction towards true democracy if allowed to continue.

“But there are some adjustments that are needed to be made for future elections. Voting started late in some polling units. Materials were supposed to be at the unit before the election starts by 8 am. Materials were already at collation centres as of yesterday.

“There’s a large turnout here and I hope that will be replicated everywhere. Despite that there’s no money and fuel, people are here. Based on the data we have and the turnout we have recorded, I am confident we will win,” Agboworin said.

