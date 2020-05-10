Stopping the spread of fear pandemic

What is going on worldwide right now is orchestrated, well-coordinated, well oiled, well organized and ferociously executed campaign of mass confusion going hand-in-hand with mafia-like clinically executed mass hysteria and mass hypnotism with combined objective of ramming fear down the throats of all citizens of the world.

Organized confusion always throws up panic and pandemonium. If two or three people are programmed to raise a false alarm of suicide bomb in a busy stadium like Wembley in London, or at a crowded Onitsha market in South-East Nigeria, the whole place will be thrown into mayhem and several deaths may result from the stampede.

Fear of course is well known as the father of all religions, father of all faiths, and the great great-grandfather of Mind Control. It is the psychological weapon used by all power brokers throughout history. Once a people are made to feel that they are exposed to external danger they automatically submit their freedom, their thinking faculty, even their lives to the control of whoever promises them protection.

This is the stage the entire world has been driven to by the manipulators of the current coronavirus pandemic which smart alecks have turned into a huge global industry.

Yes, there is a plague called corona virus which of course has been in existence since 1961 in one variant or the other according to informed sources. And before corona, the world had experienced terrible plagues dating as far back as pre-history. The Plague of 1917-1920 is reputed to have infected 50 million people, and dispatched 5 millions, including my grandmother and her little son, to the grave. From time to time viruses show their fangs and destroy the peace of the world. Sometimes viruses are manufactured by scientists who are commissioned by political leaders who want to play God. Some are created by those who wickedly believe that they should kill a large chunk of human population so that they, the master race, should be the only one left behind to monopolize the wealth given by God for all mankind to enjoy.

Incontrovertible evidence has confirmed that HIV/AIDS was officially created in 1981 with the sole objective of wiping out Homosexuals and the African race from the surface of the earth. The same is the story of deadly Ebola. The arrival of HIV/AIDS was packaged with the same confusion and fear as we are now witnessing with COVID-19. At a point in time, the propaganda machinery claimed that one out every four persons in Abuja was HIV positive!

This time around, this evil propaganda must fail. And all men and women whose skulls still harbour some brain must ensure that they are not fooled by any false propaganda. Covid-19 was/is a bio-weapon created by the combined evil designs of Chinese and US soldier-scientists which went out of hand at one point and got messed up by leakages. The fall out ballooned and devastated Wuhan and her neighbourhood and flew across to the US where at the last count it has sent 70,847 innocent souls out of the world, with Italy 29,000, UK 30,000, China 4000 and the whole of Africa 2000.

The God-factor has convinced the world that with all the braggadocio of the US and the so-called Western industrial/military/ technological machine, they could not fight ordinary faceless Virus! And yet African commercial politicians still suffering from colonial and slavish mentality still foolishly look up to Europe, US and China for solution to the pandemic while those countries have failed woefully in finding solution to their own headache.

The follow-follow African mentality is aping the failed patterns which these foreign countries mapped out for them. “Lockdown, wash hands, nose, face, mouth and feet like in ablution and social distancing” which has netted for them [foreign countries] over 400,000 casualties! How do you effect physical distancing in face-me-I-face-you apartments where up to 100 residents share two bathroom/toilets and two kitchens?

Experts have told us that house confinement actually weakens the immune system. Face mask is meant to prevent some one who has tested positive from infecting others. It is not to prevent someone wearing it.

Leaving out those minor details, the crux of the matter is the ludicrous craze of African mercenary politicians to be insisting that their fellow citizens should submit themselves to compulsory inoculation with vaccines yet to be manufactured by foreign countries when cure for viruses had always been present in African herbal cultures. Even animals in African jungles are known to cure their ailments with herbs.

Africa must say a capital NO to the spread of Fear Pandemic. We are tired of false and alarming figures being reeled out every day. “500 tested, 400 positive, 100 negative, 50 deaths” is utterly meaningless. Is it 500 of the 30 million strong, solid, verifiable, identifiable Lagos state population of human beings as opposed to huge crooked populations padded up for perpetration of electoral fraud? The only figure that can make sense is the number of certified deaths by Corona in a given community. Any other daily briefing is mere circus show!

Let no one frighten us that millions are about to die in Africa unless we submit to Bill Gates Depopulation vaccine and the insidious agenda of Supremacists to ruin our very rich and blessed continent.

Adeniyi is a former MD, Daily Time, Nigeria

