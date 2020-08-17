 Stop wanton killings, residents of 500 Unit, Ganaja village appeal to Gov Bello

The residents of 500 Unit and others along Ganaja Village in Lokoja have appealed to Gov Yahaya Bello to stop the needless killings along the Lokoja Ganaja Highway.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Usman Kabiru Tilani, said owing to the failed portion of the road, which has become a nightmare for motorists, who now use one way, on a daily basis knock off unsuspecting road users who try to cross the road.

The call to stop the avoidable deaths was heightened following the knockdown of a man and woman who tried crossing the road yesterday.

The communities described yesterday’s deaths as one out of too many and called on the state government to as a matter of urgency, fix the failed portion of the Lokoja Ganaja Highway.

The community said they are tired of losing loved ones on a daily basis, appealed to the state government to help out to stop the rising deaths of residents and users of the road.

The Community equally begged motorists to in the interim slow down when plying the road as a way of reducing people from being knocked down.

The communities also asked men of the FRSC to find lasting solutions to the needless deaths of residents of the mentioned areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…