Stop using my name for scams, Obi warns business owners

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has once again disowned the use of his name and image in various online promotions and business endorsements, describing such actions as fraudulent and deceptive.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi expressed concern over the activities of individuals and groups who persist in exploiting his identity to promote commercial ventures and mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“My attention has been drawn once again to the activities of individuals and groups who persist in using my name to promote or endorse various online businesses and ventures,” he said. “Despite earlier clarifications issued by my aides, some persons have continued to exploit my identity for personal and commercial gain.”

Obi categorically stated that he has no connection whatsoever with any of the businesses or endorsements being circulated online. According to him, he has never authorised anyone or any platform to use his name, image, or likeness for commercial purposes or profit-making ventures.

“Such acts are fraudulent, deceptive, and aimed solely at exploiting public trust,” he cautioned.

The former governor advised Nigerians to be vigilant and disregard any online claims or advertisements that suggest his involvement in business dealings or investments. He emphasised that any genuine information concerning him or his activities would continue to be shared only through his officially verified channels.

Obi reiterated his commitment to transparency and urged the public to report any fraudulent use of his name to the appropriate authorities.