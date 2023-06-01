An Edo-based cleric, Peter Obaseki, has alleged that some unknown persons using his name to perpetrate fraud, adding the unknown individuals are using his brand, ‘Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries’, to scam unsuspecting members of the public.

The clergyman, who is the Founder and General overseer of the Divine Grace of Glory Church in Benin City, disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Benin.

He said that the statement was aimed at sensitizing the people about the activities of the alleged unknown scammers.

Obaseki said: “Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries is a humanitarian ministry of love to the orphans, physically challenged, destitute, poor widows and widowers, irrespective of their faith, religion and beliefs.”

He, therefore, urged the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who usually operate through Facebook and other social media handles.

According to him, “About two years ago, I was called by the security operatives in the United States of America that Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries is being used to defraud people.

“We swung into action immediately by contacting the Nigeria Police and a young man who resides in the Auchi area of Edo State was apprehended by the Nigeria Police, Edo State Command using the name of the ministry to solicit money when in the actual sense, we don’t beg in our ministry.

“Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries have an academic scholarship arm which caters for pupils of primary schools and students of secondary and tertiary institutions and some of the tertiary institutions students are in the diaspora.

“I have authored a lot of books. The Prophet PIA Obaseki Ministries owns a satellite television channel with the name MORE GRACE TV on MY TV decoder. So, we don’t only prophecy, we minister by giving to the poor and needy,” he said.

