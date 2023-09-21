The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun, has condemned the arrest of the lawmaker representing Sagamu 1, Hon. Damilare Bello, by the operatives of the DSS.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, that Bello was arrested in false connection with the mayhem that happened in Sagamu as a result of cult clashes.

The statement reads, “The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP wishes to condemn, in strong terms the ongoing media trial of Hon. Damilare Bello, DRE, who was arrested last night by the officers of the Department of Security Service, DSS, in false connection with the last Sagamu mayhem.

“Hon. Bello is a sitting Member at the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu Constituency 1 and a member of the PDP.

“As much as we do not object to DSS or any security agency investigation into the Sagamu carnage which has allegedly claimed more than 25 lives, we think that the investigation is not being conducted with optimum professionalism and sincerity.

“The ruling government of Prince Dapo Abiodun is currently supervising the over-sensationalisation of the arrest as news of the arrest was being carried by all State-owned media organisations even when nothing incriminating was found in his residence at the time of the arrest yesterday. The whole thing is an orchestrated attempt to give Hon DRE a bad name just to hang him.

“It is also interesting that the Sagamu residence of the honourable member was seriously vandalized earlier today by some suspected thugs. The same man who returned from London to Abeokuta where he raised contributions on the floor of the House yesterday concerning security matters in his constituency.

“Perhaps, we should encourage the outgoing Prince Dapo Abiodun that the enquiry into the Sagamu killings ought to start by conducting a diligent probe into what happened to the arms and ammunition which were used in the criminal disruption of the election during the March Governorship Election in Sagamu LG. Yes, the same election was violently rigged by unscrupulous elements seen in a video shown in an open Court at the election Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta. This is the reason we have always held that the Sagamu killings are a direct fallout of the criminal empowerment of cultists against the people.

“The onus is, however, on the DSS to rise above partisanship in its duties. The security outfit is a creation of the law and should not be reduced to a mere tool of a political witch hunt by both the Governor and APC against perceived opponents.

“The trajectories of Messrs Femi Davies, Daud Olatunji, and recently, Wale Adedayo are still fresh in our memories.

“As a law-abiding political organisation, our great party will work with the DSS, and indeed other security agencies in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Ogun but we shall also not fold our arms and watch the Governor who is still utterly bitter with imminent electoral defeats to throw innocent members of the public under the bus.





“It is the responsibility of Mr Abiodun, if he is truly sincere enough, to look inward, his inner circle; his appointees, functionaries, party leaders and friends in Sagamu LG to see where the smoke is coming from.”